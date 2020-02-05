St. Catharines accepting applications for community gardens

Looking to start up a new community garden or grow an existing one?

The City of St. Catharines is once again offering funding to help community gardens take root.

Incorporated charities and not-for-profit groups looking to create or expand a community garden can apply for matching funds from the City to cover up to half of eligible start-up costs, including lumber, soil, seeds, rain barrels and other materials and equipment.

Applications are due by Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Learn more about the program and how to apply at www.stcatharines.ca/Gardening.