St. Catharines adds three fully electric vehicles to the fleet

The City of St. Catharines has started to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

This fall the city replaced three Municipal Works supervisors' trucks with fully electric 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

Municipal Works Supervisor Darrell Smith says in addition to the environmental benefit, the city will also experience a reduction in maintenance costs, including getting rid of the need for things like coolant and transmission fluid.

The average fuel savings are expected to ring in a little over $1,900 a year, adding up to just over $19,000 over 10 years.

The city has made a pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

In 2018 gas and diesel consumption accounted for 15 percent of the city's total energy consumption and 30 percent of the corporate greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials plan to buy three more electric vehicles for the Fire Prevention Office next month.