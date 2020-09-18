St. Catharines and Lincoln join forces on joint tourism plan
St. Catharines and Lincoln are joining forces to help recover from the pandemic with a joint tourism strategy.
The partnership has been finalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of St. Catharines and the Town of Lincoln to expand both municipalities’ capacity to market to a broader audience and combine a 'shared rural and urban tourism experience'.
“Coming together to support our businesses and grow tourism in our communities through a shared service such as tourism marketing, will help stimulate and grow our economies,” said Town of Lincoln’s Economic Development Officer Paul Di Ianni.
“Partnerships such as this are a well-established way of driving business in our region,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “For more than a decade economic development and tourism in the Niagara region has relied upon collaborative marketing and advertising. “The formalization of a St. Catharines and Lincoln partnership goes one step further in advancing tourism marketing efforts to ensure both destinations are well positioned for a faster re-emergence and successful recovery from the effects of COVID-19,” he added.
“The Town of Lincoln is excited to be entering into this partnership to move our collective tourism sectors forward as we recover from the effects the pandemic has had on our businesses”, says Mayor Sandra Easton. “Our two tourism sectors combined will provide a multifaceted experience for visitors showcasing the best of our communities.”
