St. Catharines' annual Juried Exhibit focuses on Reconciliation

Artists are being asked what Reconciliation means to them as part of this year’s St. Catharines Juried Exhibit.

Participants are invited to submit artwork created within the past three years relating to the theme.

If selected, the creator will be paid an exhibition fee and their work will be considered for acquisition into the city’s Civic Art Collection.

The deadline is Monday, June 22nd.

Due to the current pandemic, applications are being accepted through email only at this time.

One to four digital images should be included along with a biography or resume, artist’s statement, and a completed entry form.

More information is available at www.stcatharines.ca/callstoartists