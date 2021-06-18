St. Catharines approves $289,715 in funding for arts and culture programs
Artists in St. Catharines are getting some financial help from the city.
Council approved $289,715 in St. Catharines Cultural Investment Program funding during this week's meeting.
Of that, $10,715 will go to 16 applicants for the Culture Days Activity Program to create experiences for the nationwide Culture Days celebration in the fall.
Last year over 200 events were hosted online and in-person across the city, making St. Catharines one of the top ranked areas.
An additional $279,000 in SCCIP funding will go to 8 non-profit arts organizations to sustain core and midsized programming.
City staff say the funding will create full-, part-, and contract jobs.
More SCCIP funding will be announced later this year with new application opportunities opening this summer.
