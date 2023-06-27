St. Catharines approves $319,000 to support arts and culture

St. Catharines City Council has approved $319,000 to help support arts and culture in the city.

The funding is being made available through the St. Catharines Cultural Investment Program.

“We are so happy to see that council has approved this investment in our City’s arts and culture,” said Director of Community, Recreation and Culture Services Phil Cristi. “This is another step towards making St. Catharines the most dynamic, innovative, sustainable and livable city in North America.”

The program offers grants for core and mid-sized arts organizations, festival producers, small and emerging arts organizations and culture-related projects.

The program dates back to 2004 when the St. Catharines Cultural Investment Policy received council approval.