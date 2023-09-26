St. Catharines approves graphic image bylaw
Residents in St. Catharines shouldn't have to see unwanted graphic images in their mailbox anymore.
City councillors approving a new by law that will require images of aborted fetuses to be contained in an envelope with a warning label and a cover.
Along with the envelope and warning label any images delivered must have the name and address of the person responsible for delivering it.
St. Catharines joins a growing list of municipalities with similar by-laws including London and Hamilton.
