St. Catharines approves graphic image bylaw

Residents in St. Catharines shouldn't have to see unwanted graphic images in their mailbox anymore.

City councillors approving a new by law that will require images of aborted fetuses to be contained in an envelope with a warning label and a cover.

Along with the envelope and warning label any images delivered must have the name and address of the person responsible for delivering it.

St. Catharines joins a growing list of municipalities with similar by-laws including London and Hamilton.