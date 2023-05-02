St Catharines approves new development on St. Paul Street West

Another apartment has been approved in St. Catharines.

City Council giving the thumbs up to a new five-story building that will be built at the corner of St. Paul Street West and Flummerfelt Street.

Councillor Kevin Townsend had one question that other councillors were also wondering, "Why not go higher and add more units on this site?"

Susan Smyth is a senior planner with Quartek Group was representing the property owners at the meeting, "There was some consideration to go higher which therefore would increase the density on the site as well and then pose some conflicts with parking." She adds, "We believed both with consultation with city staff that maximizing at 20 metres was appropriate given the size of this site."

Council unanimously agreed to rezone the property and give the 16 unit development the green light.

The land has been vacant for more than 20 years. There was a gas station on the site previously but that was torn down back in the late 90's