St. Catharines approves tax deferral program for seniors

St. Catharines has approved a tax deferral program for seniors.

City council agreeing to the new 'Older Homeowner Tax Increase Deferral program.'

The program will allow older homeowners to defer any increase of the city portion on their property taxes.

Homeowners would pay the deferred portion when they sell their home.

City staff now have to finalize the program criteria and application process.

The application process is expected to be ready in time to help cover 2024 property tax bills.