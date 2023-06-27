St. Catharines approves tennis dome in Merritton

St. Catharines is getting indoor tennis courts.

This comes as city council and Tennis Clubs of Canada came to an agreement for the new facility at Community Park in Merritton.

The city was already scheduled to spend $444,612 to repair the three tennis courts at the site.

The new dome will be supplied and maintained by Tennis Clubs of Canada.

The St. Catharines Tennis Alliance will spend $40,000 to add a fourth court on site.

The city will add another $150,000 for that upgrade and they will replace the lights at the court in 2024 to the tune of $250,000.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss the plan on Niagara in the Morning.

The courts are expected to be completed for the summer of 2024 with the dome ready to open in the fall.