St. Catharines arena will be transformed into COVID vaccine clinic for healthcare workers

A St. Catharines arena will be transformed into a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for healthcare workers.

The Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will host the new clinic starting Wednesday, February 17.

The clinic will have 20 vaccination booths, 12 registration desks, 60 post-vaccination monitoring spots , an observation bay, with a dedicated entry and exit, and free parking.

The current clinic at the St. Catharines hospital was opened as a temporary site, and at a time when the Pfizer vaccine could not be transported between locations.

The province has since provided guidance to allow for safe transport of the vaccine to offsite clinics.

Niagara Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic vaccinated 2,417 highest-risk healthcare workers between January 13 and 20.

When the clinic reopens at the arena, vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment only for healthcare workers, using the province’s risk-based framework.

The hospital’s clinic is separate from mass immunization planning for the general public, which is being coordinated by Public Health.