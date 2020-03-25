St. Catharines bakery offers help to those in need
An act of kindness from a St. Catharines bakery.
Derek Kedzierski at St. Joseph's Bakery tells CKTB they are offering breads and buns at no cost to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says the community outreach table will be setup in the bakery parking lot on Facer Street after 6pm.
It's a simple 'walk up and go' set-up.
They are asking that you take what you need only.
Kedzierski says 'we are all in this together' and if any other business or residents wants to make a donation to the table, they are more than welcome to.
