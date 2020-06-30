iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

St. Catharines beaches now close at dusk

Sunset-Beach-St-Catharines

St. Catharines beaches, including Sunset and Lakeside Beach, will close from dusk until 8am.

This decision follows a series of incidents at local beaches, including one from this past weekend where five people were sprayed with bear mace and three more people were assaulted.

More on that story here.

In a release, the city says crews will undertake drive by inspections to make sure closures are being following.

Considerate
Considerate_300x100

Latest Audio