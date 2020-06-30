St. Catharines beaches now close at dusk
St. Catharines beaches, including Sunset and Lakeside Beach, will close from dusk until 8am.
This decision follows a series of incidents at local beaches, including one from this past weekend where five people were sprayed with bear mace and three more people were assaulted.
In a release, the city says crews will undertake drive by inspections to make sure closures are being following.
-
Summer Heat Wave/Long Range Forecast for SummerMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Gillham – Meteorologist with The Weather Network regarding upcoming summer heatwave
-
Weekly Women's Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEKTim talks with Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University Marvin Ryder.