St. Catharines BME Church to mark Harriet Tubman Day tomorrow

Today marks Harriet Tubman Day, a holiday in the U.S., paying tribute to the anti-slavery activist.

Tubman was an escaped enslaved woman who became a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, leading enslaved people to freedom before the Civil War.

Tubman arrived in St. Catharines in 1851, and worshipped at a nearby church, the Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal Church.

The church at 92 Geneva St. will mark the day tomorrow at 11 a.m. with music, speeches, and tributes. All are welcome.

Tubman is one of the most recognized icons in history and her legacy has inspired countless people from every race and background.