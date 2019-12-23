iHeartRadio
St. Catharines born creator of Partridge Family has died

We are just learning The St. Catharines born creator of the hit  TV  series "The Partridge Family" has passed away.

Bernard Slade died October 30th at the age of 89.

Slade, who had a storied career,  started doing summer stock in Niagara before moving to Hollywood.

His father worked at the GM plant where he retired in 1958.

Slade created some of the most iconic shows in television, including "The Flying Nun" and "Bridget Loves Bernie."

