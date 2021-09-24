St. Catharines born model launches lawsuit, claims procedure left her 'brutally disfigured'

A St. Catharines born model says a cosmetic procedure has left her 'brutally disfigured.'

Linda Evangelista graced runways and magazine covers though the 1990s, but had largely disappeared from public life in recent years.

In a message posted to her Instagram yesterday morning, she claims she was disfigured after going through Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure.

The procedure promises to 'freeze away unwanted fat.'

She says the unexpected consequences of the procedure destroyed her livelihood and sent her into a cycle of deep depression and self-loathing.

Evangelista says she has filed a lawsuit against the company and is going public with her story because she would like to walk out her door 'with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.'

She is looking for $50 million in damages according to the lawsuit filed in New York.

Several high profile celebrities have commented on Evangelista's Instagram post, including supermodel Cindy Crawford who writes, "Linda—your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!"

Canadian fashion editor and host Jeanne Beker also commented. "Love you dear Linda! Here’s to living in the light and continuing to inspire us all with the true beauty that you are."