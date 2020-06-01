St. Catharines brings ShopHERE program to Niagara

The City of St. Catharines is joining a program to support local businesses.

ShopHERE, which started in Toronto, helps independent businesses and artists build a digital presence and minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Google Canada announced a $1-million investment to enable Digital Main Street to expand the program to municipalities across the country, offering more businesses and artists the opportunity to build their own online store.

The program is now available to small businesses in St. Catharines.

Local businesses and artists can apply for the program at www.digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to get their online store built at no-cost.