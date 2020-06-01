St. Catharines brings ShopHERE program to Niagara
The City of St. Catharines is joining a program to support local businesses.
ShopHERE, which started in Toronto, helps independent businesses and artists build a digital presence and minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, Google Canada announced a $1-million investment to enable Digital Main Street to expand the program to municipalities across the country, offering more businesses and artists the opportunity to build their own online store.
The program is now available to small businesses in St. Catharines.
Local businesses and artists can apply for the program at www.digitalmainstreet.ca/shophere to get their online store built at no-cost.
“Our City is committed to supporting local businesses during these challenging times and continues to lead in bringing opportunities to Niagara to help small businesses adapt to evolving economic conditions,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “Our small businesses will benefit from this program. Joining with other community and corporate partners, such as Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, Shopify and Google, this initiative supports the City’s strategic plan by building a more resilient economy through collaborative relationships aimed at attracting and retaining business in St. Catharines.”