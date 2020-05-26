St. Catharines Budget Committee passes motion to reinstate some cul-de-sac maintenance

The city of St. Catharines may start maintaining grassy circles in large cul-de-sacs again.

Yesterday the Budget Standing Committee passed a motion that would see city staff cut grass within the circles on cul-de-sacs that are larger than 400 metres.

The motion also states the city will consider naturalization and environmentally sustainable solutions for the areas that would require less frequent maintenance.

This comes after the committee eliminated funding for the service back in December, leading to confusion about who would ensure the areas didn't become overgrown and unruly.

The motion will come before council during next Wednesday's meeting.