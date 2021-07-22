St. Catharines business owner facing sexual assault charge

A St. Catharines business owner has been charged with sexual assault as part of a Niagara Regional Police investigation.

Detectives began their investigation after a woman working at Two Guys Liquidation on Grantham Avenue reported an alleged sexual assault.

Police identified a suspect as the owner of the business, 30 year old Mountaserbellah Alhamad-Alhariri of St. Catharines.

The woman claimed the sexual incident happened between June and July of this year and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with more information can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, 1009450.