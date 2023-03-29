St. Catharines businesses interested in flower pot program can apply now

St. Catharines is bringing back its flower pot program for local businesses.

Interested businesses can now submit orders to rent professionally designed 24-inch pots filled with colourful flowers and plants which can be placed out front of their stores, offices and other businesses.

Flower pots are delivered in the late spring, and remain in place through to the early fall.

“This program is a great way to partner with local businesses to liven up our neighbourhoods and green and beautify our community with some bright, colourful displays,” said Development Horticultural Technician Ilyse Norton.

“The flower pot program provides an instant beautification opportunity for business owners, while promoting civic pride and a greener St. Catharines.”

The flower pot rental fees are $90.40 for one, $169.85 for two, $237.10 for three, or $293.35 for four to rent.

Each additional pot beyond four is $73.85 per pot.

Proceeds from the program will go towards greening initiatives throughout the City.

Business owners can submit orders by clicking here.

The deadline is May 19th.