St. Catharines bylaw officers receive over 360 COVID-19 regulation complaints

Over 360 complaints have been lodged with St. Catharines bylaw officers over people failing to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

During last night's virtual city council meeting CAO Shelley Chemnitz said the majority of calls processed so far have been about non-essential businesses still operating, public gatherings, and people using parks and outdoor amenities.

She said enforcement has been largely focused on education and no tickets have been issued.

Local bylaw officers are responsible for enforcing provincial orders surrounding COVID-19 during regular office hours.

After hours, the Niagara Regional Police take over.