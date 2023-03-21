St. Catharines calls on province to fund social housing in Niagara

St. Catharines City Council wants to hear a pledge from the province to help increase social housing in Niagara.

Council agreeing to send a letter to the Ford government asking them to make a pledge to increase funding to Niagara Regional Housing.

This follows a request from the province where they asked the city to commit to building 11,000 homes.

Councillor Greg Miller says the city agreed to that but more needs to be done, "If the only plan is to address supply which is basically what the province asked of us we are going to continue to struggle as a city and as a region to address the crisis."

The letter asks the province to make the pledge no later than September 30th.

The funding would be used to build and operate more social housing.

Over 9,000 families are on the waitlist for affordable housing in Niagara.