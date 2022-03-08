St. Catharines calls on province to issue an MZO on development lands in Port Weller

St. Catharines city council is pleading with the province to step in and issue an MZO on development lands in Port Weller.

At issue is a property at 406 Lakeshore Road.

The owner of the 18.5 hectare piece of land wants to build a large residential community.

The land however is zoned for employment or industrial use.

St. Catharines Mayor Joined Tim Denis this morning to talk about the issue and more

Last April Timberlee Glen Developments appealed the plan to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

A Minister’s Zoning Order would halt that appeal.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says that appeal is causing issues, "the appeal has stalled the progression on the GM site on Ontario street and also the building of a significant long-term care facility in the west end of St. Catharines." He adds, "We have said to the minister many times that this is delaying investment infrastructure in our community I guess the minister doesn't really care to listen to what is happening in St. Catharines."

Council has decided to form a task force if the ministry does not step in by March 15.

