St. Catharines CAO announces plans to retire

St. Catharines is getting ready to say goodbye to the CAO.

Shelley Chemnitz announced plans to retire at the end of her contract in 2021 during Monday's council meeting.

She will officially retire in July.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says she has been an outstanding leader, especially over the last nine months, "She rose to the unprecedented challenges facing St. Catharines with a decisive determination to keep our staff and community safe and a depth of empathy and understanding that proved to be a steady hand of leadership in uncharted waters.”

Chemnitz says, "I am proud of what has been accomplished. While deciding the right time to retire is not simple, as there is always more work to do, I am confident the City will continue to move forward in a positive direction."

Chemnitz took over the role in 2017 after working with the city for 26 years.

She also served as the acting CAO from July until November of that year after the retirement of Dan Carnegie.