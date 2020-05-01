St. Catharines celebrates 144th birthday

St. Catharines residents are encouraged to throw a party at home today as the city turns 144.

The Garden City was incorporated as a city on this date in 1876.

There will be a celebration livestreamed tonight from 7 - 10 p.m. on Twitch.

By Request Entertainment will be hosting the dance party featuring a special message from Mayor Walter Sendzik, historical footage of the city, and local musicians.

All funds raised during the livestream will be matched by CR Smith Financial and donated to Community Care.

Use the hashtag #OurHomeSTC to share your celebrations.