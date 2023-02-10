St. Catharines chef collecting goods to send to Turkey

A St. Catharines chef is collecting goods to send to Turkey and aid those impacted by the earthquake.

Gizem Afsar moved to Canada from Turkey five years ago and works at Dispatch Restaurant.

That is where they are collecting items such as tents, sleeping bags, and blankets to send to victims of the earthquake that has left thousands without homes.

Things such as coats, jackets, boots, and sweaters are also needed.

Anyone can drop off donations today to Dispatch Restaurant at 386 St. Paul Street.

They will be accepting the donations until 10 p.m. tonight and then will be taking them to Toronto where the Turkish embassy has been arranging flights to get the donations to Turkey.

Click HERE to listen to Tim Denis speak with Gizem about the effort.