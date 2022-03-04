St. Catharines church asking for medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine

A church in Niagara is gathering donations for the people of Ukraine.

St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines is thanking the community for all of the donations so far, saying shipments have already arrived on Ukrainian soil.

Another shipment is expected to arrive tomorrow.

Church officials are asking for urgently needed medical supplies, including 70% alcohol, gauze compresses, numbing creams and, medical scissors.

They are still in need of men's thermal underwear, military style boots sizes 7-12, warm socks, flashlights, and rechargeable batteries.

Donations are accepted at the church at 91 Lakeshore Rd. today and tomorrow from 9-5. Financial donations can also be made at www.stjohnuc.com.

Here is a full list of needed items:

Medical Supplies: 70% Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Gauze Compresses, Gauze Bandages, Iodine, Antibiotic Creams, Numbing Creams, Medical Scissors, Medical Tape, Saline and anything associated with trauma treatment and surgery.

Clothing: Thermal underwear, military style boots (hiking or workboots will work) sizes 7-12, warm socks.

Items: Flashlights, rechargable batteries, bullet proof vests and helmets, gloves etc., colouring books and crayons, plush toys for the children, children's blankets, vacuum sealer bags (Available at most dollar stores) large is preferable, for compacting bedding for shipping