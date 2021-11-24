St. Catharines CIP program wins an award
The City of St. Catharines receiving some accolades for a redevelopment program.
The city's new Community Improvement Plan was given the award for legislation, policy, and program Innovation by the Canadian Brownfields Network.
The CIP program gives tax incentives for brownfield projects that include affordable housing and heritage reuse.
The Canadian Brownfields Network is a not for profit organization that aims to develop solutions to facilitate brownfields redevelopment across the country.
