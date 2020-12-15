St. Catharines city council approves 1.86 percent increase for 2021 city taxes

The median St. Catharines household is looking at an increase of just shy of $30 on next year's city taxes.

Last night council approved the 2021 Capital and Operating budgets featuring a 1.86 percent increase from this year.

For the median home valued at $254,000, that means an increase of $29.98.

Budget Chair Mat Siscoe writes on Twitter, "Very happy (and thankful) that #StCath City Council came through with a 1.86 percent increase to the City tax rate tonight. A lot of hard work went into keeping to the rate of inflation, and I'm hopeful this will lead the way with other levels of government during this tough budget seaon."

The total amount of funding for the capital budget rings in at $40.3 million while the operating budget expenditures come in at $121.3 million.

The increase only covers the city's portion of taxes as the Niagara Region has yet to confirm the 2021 budget and the province has not set the education rates.