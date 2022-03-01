St. Catharines City Council supports Ukraine with official motion

St. Catharines City Council is sending its support to Ukraine.

Councillor Karrie Porter says an official motion was passed last night condemning the invasion of Ukraine and supporting the federal government's move to accept thousands of Ukrainian immigrants.

"A lot of the councillors have Ukrainian backgrounds. It really hits close to home for them. I think it's a really important symbolic gesture to put a motion in to support the people of Ukraine last night."

Many councillors took part in a rally on Saturday in downtown St. Catharines supporting Ukraine.