St. Catharines city staff preparing report after numerous complaints following major snow storm

A compliance report is being prepared by Municipal Works after St. Catharines Councillors received numerous complaints following last week's major snow storm.

During last night's meeting Municipal Works Director Darrell Smith explained some of the challenges city staff faced:

Environment Canada reported some parts of the city received up to 35 cm of snow, making it the largest snow storm to hit the city since 2017.

Smith also noted the storm started on Family Day, when city employees are off, and it followed smaller snow falls on the 13th and 14th, which had already required overtime hours from the plow operators.

Given the challenges and the complaints from residents the report will be compiled and presented to council at a later date.