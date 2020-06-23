St. Catharines city staff preparing to offer more services

St. Catharines city staff are preparing to open more facilities as we move further into phase two of the province's reopening plan.

Transit will be returning to a half-hour frequency starting on Sunday, June 29th and front door boarding will resume the next day.

Fares will also be collected again starting on July 1st.

In the meantime staff are also working on reopening plans for more city-run facilities.

The library is reorganizing the central branch so they can offer public computer access next month.

At this time, city hall will remain closed until further notice, but CAO Shelley Chemnitz said they are still hoping to reopen later this summer.

And as we head into another hot day, taking a dip in the pool might seem tempting, but for St. Catharines residents that won't be happening any time soon.

During last night's council meeting city staff reiterated public pools will not be opening this year.

Lots of people flocked to the partially opened beaches this weekend in an attempt to cool off, but the washrooms and other facilities were still closed.

That will change on Friday as more staff return to work.