St. Catharines city staff working on mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

St. Catharines city staff is working on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Last night councillors voted to have staff develop and implement a policy requiring all city employees and volunteers working in city facilities be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Staff were already working on a report regarding employee vaccination and procedures.

CAO David Oakes says when the policy is ready it will come back to council for full approval before it will be formally put in place.

Oakes added time is of the essence. "We are targeting to bring this forward as soon as we can, back in front of council. Whether that's the September 14th meeting or the following."

The Niagara Region has already approved a mandatory vaccine policy