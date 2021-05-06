St. Catharines clinic has almost hit 100,000 vaccine mark

Almost 100,000 COVID-19 shots have been administered at a clinic in St. Catharines.

Niagara Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre has administered 95,000 doses of the shot, and if supply allows they are hoping to give out 1,650 shots per day.

Overall, more than 35 per cent of the Niagara community has received a first dose through the region’s vaccination efforts.

The clinic has dedicated appointments for Canada Border Services Agency inspection officers and Public Health Agency of Canada quarantine staff, both designated as priority groups through the provincial guidelines.

Appointments take place beginning today and will extend until the end of the day on Sunday, May 9.

In addition, the following groups are now eligible for vaccination, with more groups to be added throughout the month of May:

-Residents aged 50+

-High-risk health conditions

-Group one of workers who cannot work from home

-First Nations, Inuit and Métis

As Niagara Health continues to face significant pressures in the hospital, they strongly urge the community to follow public health measures to minimize further increases in COVID-19 cases.

