St. Catharines close to moving ahead with less than 1% tax increase this year

St. Catharines residents may be looking at less than 1% of a tax increase from the city.

Mayor Mat Siscoe presented his budget and councillors offered amendments to it last night.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Siscoe discuss the process on Niagara in the Morning.

Even with removing a proposed plan to replace forestry workers with contractors the budget is on pace to amount to a 0.72% increase for taxpayers.

Last year residents were hit with more than a 10% increase - with just over 5% of that from the city portion of the tax bill.

St. Catharines council have one more opportunity to offer up amendments to the budget before it is complete.

The increase will then be added to whatever increase the region passes as they have not completed the budget process yet.