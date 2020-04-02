St. Catharines closes beaches, parks, dog parks, skate parks
Beaches and parks in St. Catharines are now closed.
City officials say with Ontario ordering the closure of all outdoor recreational amenities, St. Catharines will close all of its parks and beaches immediately.
The newly announced closure of parks and beaches, including the City’s dog parks, follows up on previous closures of playground equipment, skate parks and all City facilities to the public.
In the coming days City crews will be working to close gates at parks and post signs informing the public of the closure.
For more information on closures, service disruptions and the continued delivery of essential services during the response to COVID-19 visit www.stcatharines.ca/COVID19.
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Region Wide State of Emergency DeclaredMatt Holmes Speaks with Jim Bradley - Niagara Region Chair regarding region wide State of Emergency declared
-
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
-
COVID-19 | Quality Time, Structure Important for Families During COVID-19 PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Dawn Trussell – Associate Professor of Sport Management Brock University regarding new research by Professor Trussell saying quality time and structure is important during pandemic