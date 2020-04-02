St. Catharines closes beaches, parks, dog parks, skate parks

Beaches and parks in St. Catharines are now closed.

City officials say with Ontario ordering the closure of all outdoor recreational amenities, St. Catharines will close all of its parks and beaches immediately.

The newly announced closure of parks and beaches, including the City’s dog parks, follows up on previous closures of playground equipment, skate parks and all City facilities to the public.

In the coming days City crews will be working to close gates at parks and post signs informing the public of the closure.

For more information on closures, service disruptions and the continued delivery of essential services during the response to COVID-19 visit www.stcatharines.ca/COVID19.