St. Catharines Community Outdoor Ice Rinks program now accepting applications

The volunteer outdoor ice rink program is continuing in St. Catharines.

Applications are now being accepted for the program after three neighbourhood rinks were set up by volunteer groups at St. Patrick's Park, Partridge Park, and the Port Dalhousie tennis court last year.

The project, now in its third year, allows groups to build and maintain outdoor ice rinks in city owned parks.

Groups can apply to use any park they wish as long as it provides a flat surface, sufficient lighting, access for emergency vehicles, and adequate parking.

The volunteers are responsible for getting and storing necessary equipment to build the rinks, including boards and water, but the city will provide signs, training sessions, and a grant of up to $1,000 per rink to help cover the costs.

All members of the public must be allowed free, equal access to the rinks.

Up to six rinks will be approved this year with the applications due by October 1st at 4 p.m.

For more information go to stcatharines.ca/en/playin/community-outdoor-ice-rinks.asp