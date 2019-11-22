St. Catharines conducting smoke testing on sewers

Don't be alarmed if you see smoke raising from manhole covers in northern St. Catharines today.

The city is working with Thompson Flow Investigations Inc. to conduct smoke testing to check for issues with the sewer lines.

The work will begin today and continue into next month.

Officials say the tests will force highly visbile, non-toxic smoke into the sewers to identify entrance and exit points for water.

The smoke will not stain clothing, draperies, or furniture and has no known effects on humans, plants, or animals.

Residents are encouraged to run water for one to five minutes in each drain of their home to keep the smoke out.

This only needs to be done once during the testing period.

Click here for a map of smoke testing areas.