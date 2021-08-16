St. Catharines Conservative candidate criticizes election call but says she's ready to campaign

The Conservative candidate in St. Catharines issued a statement over the weekend criticizing Justin Trudeau's election call, but says the PC party is ready to campaign.

Krystina Waler says the election was called because Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau doesn’t want to work with others, and Canada doesn't need to head to the polls with an estimated cost of $600M.

“The pandemic has been tough. We lost too many lives. Our healthcare and frontline heroes were extraordinary, and we banded together as Canadians from coast to coast. But now, as we’re entering the fourth wave of the pandemic, we’re seeing a government that is more concerned with taking power than working with the other political parties to continue governing during this fragile time."

“School is about to start. Businesses across Niagara, the ones that survived, are just getting going again. Many restaurants still can’t fully open because there isn’t enough staff.

“We don’t need a federal election, especially one that is estimated to cost over $600 million. I believe that money could be better used to help struggling Canadians."

Also running in St. Catharines is incumbent Liberal MP Chris Bittle, and for the NDP, Trecia McLennon.

McLennon is an author, entrepreneur and intercultural communications co-ordinator at Brock University.

Bittle is also the Trudeau government's Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Bittle has served as MP since 2015, taking the riding from former Conservative MP Rick Dykstra who held the position starting in 2006.