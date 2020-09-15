St. Catharines continues to support local arts and culture sector

St. Catharines City Council has agreed to spend $93,000 to support the arts and culture sector.

The money will help 16 local artists and arts organizations through the St. Catharines Cultural Investment Program (SCCIP).

The arts and culture sector across Niagara and the world has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, at its meeting on June 3rd, St. Catharines council approved to maintain program with $400,000, and that any unspent money be used to create a temporary COVID fund for music, arts and cultural activities that support downtown revitalization.

“This funding will provide an opportunity for local organizations to develop projects that support the sustainability of the arts and culture sector through tough times,” said Director of Community, Recreation and Culture Services Phil Cristi.

