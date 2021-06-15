St. Catharines Council approves 2022 fees and will continue to waive some business fees next year
St. Catharines city council has approved some new rates and fees for next year.
The 15 new fees include $42.15 yearly tennis memberships for older adults or a $13.10 option spanning from September to the end of October.
Some of the other new fees include a $500 short-term rental licence application or renewal fee.
The Financial Management Services report also recommended removing 13 fees, including $30 for a museum book club.
City staff estimate the new fee schedule will increase revenue by $251,383.
During the discussion last night, council also approved continuing to waive some business licence and patio fees next year as businesses are still struggling with the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Council unanimously approved the new rates and fees.
