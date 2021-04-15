St. Catharines Council approves new public washroom

St. Catharines city council is getting closer to installing a new public washroom, but it won't be in this year's budget.

Council has approved a self-contained, automatic self-cleaning unit that could be relocated around the city, but it more robust than other temporary washroom models.

It was a narrow 7 - 6 vote.

Councillor Greg Miller, who has been championing the initiative, says it seems like a fundamental service the city should be offering.

"We know the dangers if we don't in terms of people defecating and urinating all over the place. While that's easy for men to pull off, it can be quite dangerous for them, but certainly dangerous for women to try and do that. It is a privilege to be able to walk into a Tim Hortons and say, 'Hey, I'm just going to use the bathroom. Not everyone has that privilege."

Councillors have said the pandemic has highlighted the need for these kinds of public facilities as many businesses closed their public washrooms to adhere to public health protocols.

Although a specific place has not yet been picked for the new washroom, it will be installed somewhere between the eastern downtown area and Queenston Street.

