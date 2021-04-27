St. Catharines council approves parking fees at beaches for people from outside the city

Some beachgoers will need to pay for parking at two St. Catharines beaches, but residents can still park for free.

After a lengthy discussion featuring several delegations, city council agreed to pass a motion with a long list of amendments to implement paid parking at Sunset Beach and Lakeside Park, but city residents will be able to apply for a free resident pass exempting them from the fee and 3 hour time limit.

The $3 fee and the time limit in May, June, July, August, and September apply to parking only, not the beaches themselves; people using the bus or cycling to the beach would not face any fees.

Passes would be limited to one per household and only a limited number of out of town passes will be available.

Some delegates from boating groups were concerned the time limit would be too restrictive while other residents worried paid-for-parking would negatively impact low-income families.

The approval of the motion comes as city staff noted problems with crowding at the beaches during the summer last year.

Staff are recommending bringing in more staff to maintain washrooms, pick up garbage, and enforce by-laws at the beaches.