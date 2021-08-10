St. Catharines Council asking MTO to review speed limits near residential neighbourhoods

St. Catharines councillors are unanimously supporting a motion asking the Ministry of Transportation review speed limits within cities.

The motion put forward by Councillor Karrie Porter asks the MTO to amend a section of the Highway Traffic Act to reduce the statutory speed limit on highways within a local municipality or within a built-up area from 50 km per hour to 40 km per hour.

It would apply to residential neighbourhoods.

In her motion, Porter noted children are usually injured mid-block, often on residential streets, and in front of their home or a park.

Some places, including Toronto, Seattle, Portland, and New York have already taken similar steps to reduce the speed on local roads.