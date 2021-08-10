St. Catharines Council asking MTO to review speed limits near residential neighbourhoods
St. Catharines councillors are unanimously supporting a motion asking the Ministry of Transportation review speed limits within cities.
The motion put forward by Councillor Karrie Porter asks the MTO to amend a section of the Highway Traffic Act to reduce the statutory speed limit on highways within a local municipality or within a built-up area from 50 km per hour to 40 km per hour.
It would apply to residential neighbourhoods.
In her motion, Porter noted children are usually injured mid-block, often on residential streets, and in front of their home or a park.
Some places, including Toronto, Seattle, Portland, and New York have already taken similar steps to reduce the speed on local roads.
-
Council Recap August 10 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikWhat happened at council last night? Welland House Hotel owners have submitted a request for a demolition permit. What about aquatic facilities and outdoor pools? Lowering the speed limit to 40km/h
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 10 - DR. KARIM ALISeymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines to transition into smaller vaccination clinic. US border is open to vaccinated people. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
view from the drive thru - Judge adds COVID-19 vaccine condition to man's probationview from the drive thru - Judge adds COVID-19 vaccine condition to man's probation