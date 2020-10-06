St. Catharines council asks for crackdown on excessively loud vehicles

St. Catharines council is asking Niagara Regional Police to expand a campaign targeting loud vehicles.

During last night's meeting councillors supported a motion to request Operation 'Loud and Clear' come to the Garden City.

The NRP initiative was launched in Niagara Falls last month over complaints of vehicles creating excessive noise.

Enforcement was stepped up to target drivers of modified or defective vehicles contravening section 75 of the Highway Traffic Act:

"Every motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle shall be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and excessive smoke, and no person shall use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, by-pass or similar device upon a motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle."

Drivers can face an $85 fine for failing to have a muffler in good working order.

Aftermarket parts are pegged as a major source of the noise.