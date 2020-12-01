St. Catharines council backs Brantford resolution on ranked ballot consultation

St. Catharines council has backed a resolution from the city of Brantford calling on the provincial government to consult municipalities on the use of ranked ballots.

The resolution from Brantford states council does not support changes to the Municipal Elections Act to remove the option to use ranked ballots.

The province recently removed that option as part of the 'Supporting Ontario's Recovery and Municipal Elections Act,' claiming municipalities should not be 'experimenting' with the electoral process during a pandemic.

While speaking to the idea, Councillor Karrie Porter stated she thinks ranked ballots are 'the way of the future.'