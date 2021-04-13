St. Catharines council calls for action on commercial insurance rates
St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates.
Councillor Karrie Porter brought forward the motion, saying several business owners have told her their insurance rates have increased, in some cases doubling or tripling, without the policyholder filing a claim to justify the increase.
She says immediate action is needed to stop price gouging during the pandemic and beyond.
The unanimously supported motion will be sent to the Premier, the four local MPPs, the Minister of Finance, and the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.
In October Premier Ford told insurance companies to get a handle on what he called ‘astronomical’ commercial rate increases and in some cases denial of coverage.
-
Council Recap Apr 13 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil recap Transportation Master Plan - building a road through the park behind Petsmart at Fairview Mall St. Catharines Council is asking the provincial government to step in and regulate commercial insurance rates. Tim talks to Mayor Walter Sendzik
-
Dr Karim Ali covid-19 update for apr 13Covid cases are stressing ICU's Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
Daunte Wright shooting in MinneapolisTim talks to Michael Bower of NBC Radio on the shooting of Daunte Wright a black man in Minneapolis by a Police Officer who meant to use a taser