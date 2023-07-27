St. Catharines council calls for changes to corrections and parole system

St. Catharines City Council is adding their names to those asking the government to make changes to the corrections and parole system.

Council unanimously supported a motion this week calling on the federal government to review the system following the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison.

Councillor Robin McPherson says as a council they may not be able to enforce a change but it is worth it to speak up.

The motion from council is being sent to the federal minister of public safety and justice and local members of Parliament.