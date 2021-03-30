St. Catharines council commits $41,000 grant to Niagara Folk Arts Festival

St. Catharines council has unanimously approved funding for the Niagara Folk Arts Festival.

Council agreed to $41,000 in grant money and $4,639 of in-kind services for this year.

Councillors also voted in favour of committing the same amount of funding for next year and 2023.

The Folk Arts Festival hosts a variety of programs promoting cultural, social, and economical inclusion and offers assistance to all newcomers and immigrants including career programs, English as a Second Language courses, and community connections.

During the course of the pandemic organizers modified programming to continue offering services while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, including offering curbside pickup options for their popular annual festival in the Fall.