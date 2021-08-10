St. Catharines Council continues to explore ways to save the Walker Family YMCA
St. Catharines Council continues to explore ways to save the Walker Family YMCA.
Council passed a motion last night, restating their interest in keeping the facility open to serve the public.
City staff have been asked to put together a report detailing alternatives either through a joint ownership partnership or an operating grant.
If those options do not work, staff will also provide an estimate of an offer to buy the building.
According to a Colliers information package on the building available online, the assessed value of the property comes in at $12 million, but an estimated purchase price is not listed.
